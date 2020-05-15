William DeSelm

ROSEMONT — William “Bill” Edward DeSelm, 56, of Rosemont, passed away peacefully Monday (May 11, 2020).
Bill was born in Kankakee, on April 3, 1964.
He was a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and Illinois State University with a business degree. Bill was a long-time employee of the Rosemont Expo Services.
Bill loved spending time with his children, family and close friends. His most enjoyable pastime was watching his favorite sports teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Chicago Blackhawks and The University of Notre Dame Athletics.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Karen (Blondell); and children, Morgan, Eleanor and Brett; siblings, Mike (Joan), Pat (Don) Rummelhart, John (Jean), Steve (Mary Jo), and Mary Jo (Ted) Pankau; the entire Blondell family and extended DeSelm Family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph and Mary Beth (Tyrell) DeSelm.
Due to this unprecedented time, there will be a private burial in Acacia Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Bill’s honor to one of the following organizations: Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue online at hopefultailsanimalrescue.org/donate.html or The Walter and Connie Payton Foundation online at payton34.com/donate.
