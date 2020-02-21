SHELBYVILLE — William “Bill” D. Davison, 70, of Shelbyville, and formerly of Herscher, passed away Monday morning (Feb. 17, 2020) in his home.
Bill was born July 1, 1949, in Paris, France, the son of William and Jeannette (Coletta) Davison.
He graduated from Du Quoin High School, and went on to Eastern Illinois University to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and his Master’s Degree in Education. He later received a second Master’s Degree at Illinois State University in administration.
Bill began his career in education as a math teacher and retired in 2008 as the Superintendent of Herscher Community Unit School District 2, Herscher.
He married Margaret J. Hocking on July 31, 1992. They retired to Shelbyville and were affiliated with the First Christian Church of Shelbyville.
Surviving are his wife, Margaret, of Shelbyville; children; brother, Tom Davison, of Houston, Texas; sister, Patricia Green, of Du Quoin; and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Shelbyville, First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
