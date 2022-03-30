William Clocksin

Rain and wind. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds gusting up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /10
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving in high profile vehicles may be difficult,
especially on west to east oriented roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher gusts may occur within showers and
thunderstorms, especially this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
KANKAKEE — William J. Clocksin, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 29, 2022) at his home, surrounded by family.
He was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Gary, Ind., the son of Edwin and Julia (Kumbalek) Clocksin. He married Mary Diacos on Oct. 27, 1960, in Kankakee.
William was a traffic manager at Mobil Chemical, now Valspar.
He enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing card games. He was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and the Notre Dame football team. William was a coach for Pony League, Little League and basketball. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
William was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee, now St. John Paul II Catholic Church – East Campus.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Clocksin, of Kankakee; two sons, Tom (Alyssa) Clocksin and Kevin (Sonda) Clocksin, all of Kankakee; two daughters, Kathy Griffiths, of Kankakee, and Stephanie (James) Pero, of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; four grandchildren, Dylan Clocksin, Adrian Griffiths, Jakob Pero and Jordan Pero; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; four sisters, Rose Leppert, Alberta Grueneberg, Mary Lou Sharkey and Margaret Lampley-Sharkey; and one brother, Edwin Clocksin.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John Paul II Catholic Church – East Campus in Kankakee, with the Rev. Sunny Castillo officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. John Paul II Catholic Church.