William Cardwell

MOMENCE — William Henry “Bill” Cardwell, 69, of Momence, passed away Jan. 30, 2021, in Indianapolis, Ind., as a result of pancreatic cancer.
Private services were held at Crown Hill Funeral Home in Indianapolis, Ind.
William was born May 4, 1951, in Momence, the son of Henry Eugene Cardwell and Florence Elizabeth (Johnson) Cardwell.
He worked at and retired from the Armstrong Factory.
Surviving are sons, Tyrone (Heidi) Cardwell, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Jermaine (Tisha) Cardwell, of Avon, Ind.; brother, Ricardo Cardwell, of Kankakee; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his father and mother, Henry and Florence; and sisters, Dorothy, Sharon and Yvonne.