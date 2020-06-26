KANKAKEE — William F. “Bill” Scroggins, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (June 24, 2020) at his home.
He was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Kankakee, the son of Leo and Mary Clark Scroggins.
Bill married Rosemary Quigley on Sept. 21, 1963, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1961 to 1962.
Bill earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology in 1960 from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. In 1962, he received his Graduate Counseling Degree from University of Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. He was a 1964 graduate of the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In 1980, he graduated from the FBI National Academy, Police Administration, at the University of Virginia in Quantico, Va.
He had a distinguished career in law enforcement and security operations in the Kankakee area. He also taught law enforcement at Kankakee Community College from 1968 to 1990. He was most proud of his tenure spent at the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department from 1964 to 1986, where he moved up the ranks until he was elected sheriff in 1978. He served two terms. He was selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to attend the 121st National Academy Class in Quantico, Va., in 1980.
William enjoyed working and loosely retired by taking a part-time position at the Circuit Court of Kankakee County as a bailiff for 18 years. Bill retired Dec. 31, 2019.
He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Bill had a love for seasonal decorations and enjoyed sharing that love with his family and neighbors. He also enjoyed the great outdoors, especially hunting with his best friend, Jim Zopf. Known as the dog whisperer, he was loved by his many labrador retrievers. Most of all, Bill was adored by his wife, kids, family, friends and two grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Rosemary Scroggins, of Kankakee; two sons, Christopher Scroggins, of Lisle, and Jay Scroggins, of Tillamook, Ore.; two daughters and one son-in-law, Julie and Brett Bennett, of Chicago, and Cassandra Scroggins, of Chicago; two grandchildren, Jack William Bennett and Abbey Rose Bennett; and one sister, Betty Benoit, of Edina, Minn.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Mary Dolores Scroggins Goudreau.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life ceremony will be at a later date when it is safe to gather.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
