ONARGA — William “Bill” Reed, 82, of Onarga passed away Feb. 8, 2022.
He was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Watseka, the son of Dwight Lincoln and Lois (Trotter) Reed. Bill married Joyce Hartman in Watseka, on April 16, 1969. She preceded him in death Nov. 7, 2003.
Surviving are three sons, James (Peggy) Gaddis Jr., of Texas, Mike (Abby) Reed, of Ridgeville, Steve (Stacy) Reed, of Danforth; one daughter, Melody (Matt) Clark, of Onarga; his grandchildren, Jacob Clark, of Oak Park, Dalton Reed, of Ridgeville, Savannah Reed, of Danforth, Ethan Girard, of Colorado, Felecia Chance, of Kansas; and two sisters, Sara Jane (Terry) Lorenzen, of Arizona, and Ruth (Ray) Shelton, of Arizona.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Brandon Steward.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea.
He proudly drove a truck his entire working career for various companies, but worked the last 20 years and retired from Iroquois Paving Corporation.
Bill was a member of the Teamster Union for many years.
He loved gardening and was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga, with the Rev. Jim Harkins officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Onarga Cemetery, with military rites by the Onarga American Legion Post 551. Bill was a casual guy, dress as you wish, but blue jeans were his style.
Memorials may be given to IMH Hospice, IMH Foundation or Gilman Healthcare Auxiliary.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
