MOMENCE — William “Bill” Creighton, of Momence, beloved brother and friend, passed away peacefully Friday (Jan. 8, 2021) after his battle with cancer.
Bill was a dedicated 30-year employee of Glister-Mary Lee. He loved his work family very dearly.
He was born Aug. 22, 1957, in Chicago, the son of William and Mae Creighton (née Kisner).
Surviving are his brother, Timothy Creighton (Karen), of Griffith, Ind.; his sister, Mary Creighton, of Houston, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews. He also leaves to cherish his memory, many dear friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Mae Creighton (née Kisner); his sister, Kathleen Davis; and infant brother, John Creighton.
Bill was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan. He loved music. His hobbies also included golfing, fishing and biking.
He will be dearly missed.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Calumet in Munster, Ind.
