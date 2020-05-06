CLEARWATER, FLA. — William R. Bellman, 93, of Riverside Communities, formerly of Clearwater, Fla., passed away April 12, 2020, after a long and active life.
He was born July 24, 1926, in Chicago, the son of Charles and Clarabell Bellman.
Mr. Bellman was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator in the Philippines as well as manager of the U.S. Service Club in Japan once the war was over.
He was noted for his ability to play the piano, and his mother also was an accomplished piano player.
After the war, he graduated from Lewis College in Joliet.
He married Betty Jane Ebel on Aug. 5, 1951.
Mr. Bellman was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Kankakee.
He worked as a research chemist in the paint industry for Mobil Chemical. He retired at the age of 55, after 30 years of service.
Soon after retirement, he and his wife moved to Clearwater, Fla. He enjoyed many years of active retirement. He exercised daily through jogging, walking and playing tennis. He loved birds and enjoyed watching them eat from bird houses in his back yard. His most enjoyable times, however, were visits from his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife of 57 years, Betty Bellman; brother, Howard Bellman; sister, Carol Flens; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Bellman.
Surviving are his three sons, William Bellman, of Crystal Lake, Russell (Kari) Bellman, of Limestone, and Steven Bellman, of New Port Richey, Fla.; daughter, Becky Bellman, of Kankakee; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two cousins; and several nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date, due to the current COVID-19 conditions.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice, in memory of Mr. Bellman.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
