NAPERVILLE — William C. Beach, 59, of Naperville, and formerly of Kankakee and Bourbonnais, passed away April 29, 2022, after an unexpected illness.
Bill was born March 22, 1963, in Kankakee, the son of Stan and Rose Beach.
He graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1981, attended community colleges in Suburban Chicago, and was a member of Trinity Services, Inc. in New Lenox. Trinity helps some 5,800 men and women with disabilities flourish. Bill proudly served as a devoted election judge in DuPage County and was an organ donor, helping others in need.
Bill was well known throughout his days of going on long walks with trips to the library, downtown Naperville, and McDonalds for his certain, but simple — Diet Coke(s). Bill enjoyed an array of hobbies, including drawing, completing puzzles, reading, playing billiards and listening to music. He was an excellent Chess player and an avid fan of musician Todd Rundgren, having attended multiple of his live concerts.
Bill taught everyone how to live and always reminded them that “Life is Good.” He also taught them how to die with dignity. Bill was a friend of all and will forever be missed as he was loved so dearly as a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and roommate. Bill had a great finish to his last 15 years, and as a reminder to all: “Don’t judge a man until you have walked a mile in his shoes.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Stan Beach (2012). Surviving are his mother, Rose (Larabee) Beach (Waterford, Wis.); brothers, Tom and Sue Beach (Burlington, Wis.), Bob and Rose Beach (Grand Haven, Mich.), Dan and Vicky Beach (Phoenix, Ariz.), and Mike and Margie Beach (Bourbonnais). “Uncle Bill” is also survived by loving nieces and nephews Kimberly (and James Gray), Shawn, Erin, Rhonda, Becky, Renee, Rachel, Jacob and Adam.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee, on Saturday, May 28. A celebration of life will follow at the Beach residence in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Services Inc., “In Memory of Bill Beach,” 301 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox, IL 60451.