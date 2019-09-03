Willard H. Meier, 84, of Gilman, and formerly of Peotone, passed away Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
He was born March 7, 1935, at his family’s home in Will Township, the son of Emil and Myrtle (Priebe) Meier. He was a retired life-long farmer who liked Farmall Tractors and enjoyed raising Polled Hereford Cattle. He also loved his dogs.
Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Edna and Terry Marcukaitis, of Peotone; a brother-in-law, Gordon St. John, of Manteno; his nieces and nephews, Darlene Tascher, Paulene (Ron) Bel, Joelene (Bryan) Hays, Adam (Jenny) Marcukaitis, Troy (Gail) Marcukaitis, Mike (Sandra) Marcukaitis, Allison (Tom) Glover and Bradley (Diane) Marcukaitis; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Rebecca Olszewski, Andrea Bel, Kimberly Dixon, Kevin Zazzetti, Anthony Marcukaitis and Peyton Marcukaitis.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a brother, Fred Meier; and two sisters, Fern Meier and Pearl St. John.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, until the noon funeral service at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Monee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
