PARIS, MO. — Willard “Hoagie” Hoagland, 90, of Paris, Mo., and formerly of Thompson, Mo., passed away Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at Monroe Manor in Paris, Mo.
Funeral services took place Friday, Jan. 3, at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico, Mo., with the Rev. Glenn Forman officiating. Burial followed in East Lawn Memorial Park, Mexico, Mo.
Willard was born April 4, 1929, in Kankakee, the son of Thomas and Clara (Walthers) Hoagland. He married Ruth Evelyn Kirchner on Aug. 14, 1948, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death March 26, 2009.
In his younger years, “Hoagie” worked for Penn Central Railroad for 20 years. He then became a row crop and cattle farmer.
“Hoagie” is survived by four children, Patricia Carstens, of Kankakee, Peggy (Wayne) Harness, of Bradenton, Fla., Naomi (Stephen) Smith, of Dickinson, Texas, and Dale (Lisa) Hoagland, of Thompson, Mo.; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lois (Jim) Whitlock, of Naperville.
In addition to his wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bob Hoagland; and one sister, Muriel Robinson.
