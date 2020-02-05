WATSEKA — Willa Mae E. Mayhew (nee Ferry) was called to her eternal home Friday (Jan. 31, 2020).
She was born in Watseka, the daughter of Roy and Jesena (nee Hankey) Ferry. Her parents preceded her in death.
Willa was the beloved wife of Donald W. Mayhew. He preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Vickie Sue (Lyle) Selk; three grandsons, Jeffrey (Michelle), Sean (Linda) and Nathan (Allison) Selk; six great-grandchildren, Jared, Amberly, Owen, Avery, Liam and Lyla; and her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Flip” Ferry; and three nephews.
Willa Mae was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church, Watseka.
She enjoyed a rewarding career as a legal secretary for a Watseka law firm. Following retirement, Willa Mae fulfilled her lifelong dream of living in Florida until she relocated back to Illinois and resided in Minooka, with her daughter, Vickie, and son-in-law, Lyle, for many years.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, until the 10 a.m. memorial service at The Maple Funeral Home, 24300 W Ford Road, Channahon.
Family and friends in the Watseka area are asked to meet directly at Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, for graveside services to be officiated by The Rev. Dave Jankowski.
