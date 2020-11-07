Wilbur Lewis

WILMINGTON — Wilbur Lee Lewis, “Wib,” 96, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020).
He was born March 16, 1924, on the family farm in rural Fairbury. Wilbur Lee was a son of Matt and Ida (Hoegger) Lewis.
Wib was raised and educated in Fairbury, and moved to Wilmington at the age of 17 when he acquired the Wilmington Mobil Service Station. Wib owned and operated Lewis Complete Service for 20 years, which during that tenure he went away to honorably serve in the U.S. Army with the 93rd AAA Battalion (1943 to 1946).
On Jan. 16, 1943, Wilbur married Laura “Jerry” Bullock, in Wilmington, and together they made their home and raised their family in Wilmington.
Wib was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington and as a proud veteran, volunteered for the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad on the Monday team. He was past commander of the Wilmington VFW Post 5422, and served as past president of various community organizations including: the Jaycees, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, Wilmington Rotary, First United Methodist Church of Wilmington Board and the Wilmington Park Board.
He belonged to the Braidwood Recreation Club; was a lifetime member of the Mazon Creek Project, and was honored to assist in the building of the Bailey Bridge at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie.
Wib, along with Jerry, were avid square dancers for more than 50 years. He was an amateur paleontologist, who enjoyed working on a dinosaur dig. In his free time, he took great pleasure in gardening, woodworking, playing golf, fossil hunting, wine making and lapidary arts.
He was a true “Jack of all trades,” who was a proud veteran and leaves behind a priceless collection of memories for his children, grandchildren and the community to cherish.
Survivor include three daughters, Carol (Jack) Miller, of New Lenox, Joyce (Ken) Janowski, of Oswego, and Merry Jo (James) Montgomery, of Wilmington; seven grandchildren, Lori (Greg) Dumroese, of Orland Park, Jeffrey Miller, of Joliet, Jacob (Amanda) Janowski, of Plainfield, Leanne (Carl) Ross-Works, of Sterling Heights, Mich., Victoria Adamczyk, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Laura Adamczyk and Rose (Moses) Elias, all of Chicago; 12 great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Cole, Kaylee, Hannah, Lily, Beckham, Camden, Aria, Asher, Astoria, Benicio and Javier; one sister-in-law, Mary (the late Charles “Bud”) Bullock, of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews, including his special niece, Nancy (Mick) Burnes, of Wilmington.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Jerry, on March 17, 2014; one brother, Glen; and one sister, Betty.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will have a private visitation and funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington, with the Rev. Harriette Cross from the First United Methodist Church of Wilmington officiating. Those wishing to participate in Wib’s services are welcome to join the live-streamed service available on his online memorial page, baskervillefuneral.com, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
Burial with full military honors provided by the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad and the U.S. Army will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Pallbearers will be Jack Miller, Ken and Jacob Janowski, James Montgomery, Greg and Wyatt Dumroese, Carl Ross-Works and Moses Elias.
Memorials may be made to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481 or to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad, P.O. Box 6, Elwood, IL 60421.
Please sign his online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
