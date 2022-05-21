MANTENO — Wilbur “Dean” Hupe, 84, of Manteno, passed away May 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 23, 1937, in Harvey, the son of Wilbert J. and Hilma W. (Hopman) Hupe.
Dean graduated from Bremen High School with the class of 1955.
He was the co-founder, along with his father, brother and sister, of Evergreen Sod Farm, County Supply, Inc., Liberty Leasing & Equipment Co., Inc., and Summit Seed.
Dean proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his son, Louis D. Hupe and his four children, Alex, Nathan, Sean, and Kyle, his daughter, Deanine R. Hupe and her four children and seven grandchildren, Julie Jaroscak (Joe), Emily, Nolan, and Mallory, her son, Joel M. Paquette (Chenny) Georgia, Oliver, and Miles Rancone, her daughter, Jena Paquette (Andre Lyons), her daughter, Katherine Mattocks (Zack Walton) Zander, his daughter, Holly Kamp (Sid) and her two children and three grandchildren, Brittany Posing (Andy), Aubry, Drew, Kimber, her son Paul Hale III, his daughter, Briana A. Grove (Jason Sr.) and her three children and two grandchildren, Preston D. Grove, Ashley A. Grove (Jake High), Jason S. Grove Jr. (Brandy), Mackenzie, and Jaelyn, his daughter, Amber E. Monney, and her two children, Mason and Max, a brother, Roger L. Hupe (Gloria), a bonus son, Karl M. Paquette; many nieces and nephews, other special family members including lifelong friend Thomas Case and Rosemary Pritchard.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Suzanne M. Hupe; a son-in-law, Todd Monney; a special friend, Marilyn M. Blankenburg and his “mainest,” Melvyn G. Marshall.
Dean mentored many when it came to sod farming, not only locally but around the world. He appreciated his relationships and partnerships that he formed along his journey. As one gentleman from Australia stated, “I have been searching around the world for a guy who would mentor me, and I found him in a little town called Manteno and he has been an amazing friend to me.” Dean stated often, “I have had great success and failures.” “My father in heaven knows my name.” “Please do not list my accomplishments or accolades.” “I am a simple man who has through everything lived a cherished and blessed life and I am grateful for it.”
Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Family and friends are welcome to join his family for the ceremony. A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion in Manteno, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Please join the family and share your story.
Memorial donations may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.