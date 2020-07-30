CULLOM — Wendell L. Gassler, 79, of Cullom, passed away at his home at 6:37 p.m. on Monday (July 27, 2020).
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Cullom. A rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. before the visitation, also at the funeral home.
A Mass of christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Cullom, with the Rev. Bill Keebler will officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Cullom, where military rites will be accorded.
All services will be held in accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Cullom.
Wendell was born Oct. 16, 1940, in Pontiac, a son of Andrew J. and Irene (Koerner) Gassler. He married Beth Ann Koerner on March 18, 1992, in Las Vegas, Nev. She preceded him in death July 1, 1994.
Surviving are one brother, Richard Gassler, of Cullom; three sisters, Ruth Heideman, of Ashkum, Phyllis (Ed) Moritz, of Cullom, and Sharon McCoy, of Fairbury; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends, including the Jehle family.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, John, Arthur, Eugene, Robert and Merle; two sisters, Frances and Gloria; and two infant sisters, Margaret and Betty.
Wendell graduated from Kempton-Cabery High School in 1958.
He served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1961.
Wendell worked at A.O. Smith until it closed. He then worked for Trainor Grain in Saunemin until his retirement.
He was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Cullom. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 122.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 122, St. John’s Catholic Church, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
