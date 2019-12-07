Weldon “Slats” O’Connell, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at his home.
He was born March 20, 1937, in Kankakee, the son of Earl and Gladys Martin O’Connell. Weldon married Eva Charlene Mitchell on Aug. 1, 1959, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death March 3, 1993.
He was a stove maker at Roper. He later worked at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Weldon was an avid bowler. In his younger years, his was a youth football and baseball coach.
Weldon was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from 1955 to 1958.
Surviving are one son, Kerry O’Connell, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Kathleen Diangikes, of Largo, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Mark O’Connell, Philip O’Connell and Molly Diangikes.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one son-in-law, Theodore Diangikes.
Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
