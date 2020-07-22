CHEBANSE — Weldon “Dewey” L. Dotson, 84, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (July 17, 2020) surrounded by his loving family at his home.
He was born June 18, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the son of Boyd (Vera) Dotson and Louise (Louis) Bosley.
Dewey married the love of his life, Cuc Thi (Honey) Nguyen on Sept. 1, 1970, in Da Nang, Vietnam.
He served 11 years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps resigning as a 1st Lt. in 1970. From 1970 to 1975, he resided in Vietnam and worked as a power plant general foreman/advisor for Pacific Architects/Engineers for the U.S. Dept. of Defense and the South Vietnamese Government. He earned his Associate’s Degree in Electronics at Kankakee Community College in 1977 and later taught commercial electricity at KCC. Dewey also held several electrical maintenance management positions, including at Bennett Industries and AO Smith. He retired from Com Ed as an associate engineer in the Braidwood Nuclear Power Plant in 1997. After his retirement, he worked alongside his wife helping her with her catering/concessions business.
He was most happy when spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, photography, computers and vacationing to Vietnam.
He was a lifetime member of the Mason Saigon Lodge 188.
Surviving are his wife, Honey Dotson, of Chebanse; and their five children, three daughters, Vi “Ba” Thi (Ronnie) Lapka, of Palos Hills, Louise (Rodrigo) Medina, of Manteno, Mary (Chad) Nugent, of Manteno; and two sons, Quoc “Buck” Luong, of Manteno, and Adam (Tricia) Dotson, of Manteno; 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his eldest son, Boyd “Allen” (Pat) Dotson, of Greenville, N.C.; and younger brother, Kenneth Vaughn, of Aroma Park.
Dewey was preceded in his death by his parents; and one younger brother, Michael Vaughn.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with a Masonic service at 5:45 p.m. by the Chebanse Masonic Lodge 429.
Private graveside services will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on Tuesday, July 28.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Per the CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
