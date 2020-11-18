Wayne Schierenbeck

BRADLEY — Wayne H. Schierenbeck, 84, of Bradley, passed away Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his daughters and family.
He was born June 8, 1936, in Kankakee, the son of Helmuth and Nelda (Gray) Schierenbeck.
Wayne retired from Kankakee Water Company.
He attended Bradley Schools.
Wayne loved cars and was a drag racer at US 30 Drag Strip. He enjoyed going to the Covered Bridge Festival, watching Westerns, working Sudoku, visiting with his friends at Crazy Joe’s and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with people.
Surviving are five daughters and sons-in-law, Debra (Jerry) Gray, of Bourbonnais, Lori (Robert) Henson, of White, Ga., Sue Schierenbeck (Cheryle), of Bourbonnais, Heidi Malito (Steve Logan), of New Lenox, and Beth (Mark) Christopher, of Earl Park, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Dawn (Scott) Tsilis, Jerrod (Jennifer) Gray, David (Tai) Henson, Missy (Josh) Simpson, Marcus (Christina) Strother, Taylor Logan, Blayne (Jessica) Dayhoff, Jordan (Isabel) Christopher and Morgan Christopher; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ron Schierenbeck, of Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Janet Schierenbeck; special friend, Grace Tibbie; and several aunts and uncles.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
