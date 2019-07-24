Wayne A. Reddel, 88, of Momence, passed away Saturday (July 20, 2019) at Beecher Manor in Beecher.
He was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Melrose Park, the son of Walter C. and Alice Elzy Reddel. Wayne married Shirley Hermann on Oct. 22, 1955, in Momence. She preceded him in death May 25, 2017.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews; along with one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Joanne Hermann, of Momence.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Walter Reddel and Wilbur Reddel; and one sister, Beverly Weybright.
Wayne retired from Lang Distribution in Kankakee, where he had worked for 28 years.
He served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Wayne was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, and the Momence American Legion Post 40.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, until the noon funeral services at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Momence.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
