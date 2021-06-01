Wayne Pansa

COVINGTON, Ga. — Wayne Kenneth Pansa passed away May 22, 2021, at The Oaks at Ashton Hills, in Covington, Ga. His family was by his side.
He was born Oct. 19, 1934. in Washington Township, Will County, the son of Charles and Esther Pansa.
Wayne worked for Sears as a serviceman until he retired. He was so skilled he could even guide his children to fix appliances over the telephone.
He loved following the Cubs, sitting on the beach and grilling. Wayne wintered in Florida for many years and enjoyed those times very much.
Surviving are his two sons and his two daughters, Gary and Marilyn Pansa, of Villa Grove, Linda and Don Burns, of Acworth, Ga., Mike and Mary Pansa, of Athens, Texas, and Leah and Sonny Kemp, of Covington, GA.; and their mother and his ex-wife, Lucy Munsterman, of Covington, Ga. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Connie (Nick) Davis, of Celina, Texas, Tyler Pansa, of Tulsa, Okla., Marlie (Jay) Shirley, of Snellville, Ga., Daniel (Emily) Kemp, of Lawrenceville, Ga., Jillie (Luis) Macal, of Canton, Ga., and Benjamin Kemp, of Covington, Ga.; and his great-grandchildren, Ami Hickmon, Caleb Davis, Abigail Davis, Lydia Davis, Noah Davis and Rosie Macal. In addition, surviving are many nieces and nephews; and his brother, Marvin (Arch) Pansa, of Belleville.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Sharon Pansa; brothers, Wilmer Pansa and Wendell (Breeze) Pansa; and his sister, Arlene Hartke.
Wayne will be missed by his family, but they know they will be reunited.