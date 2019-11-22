Wayne M. Hove, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Feb. 24, 1936, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Paul and Lilly Benson Hove.
Wayne married Diana Burgess on Dec. 20, 1957, in Cresco, Iowa.
Wayne was the owner and CEO of LaBeau Brothers Inc., Hove Nissan, and Hove Buick GMC.
After college, he had worked for Borden’s Dairy and General Motors before purchasing LaBeau Brothers.
He was on the board of directors of First Trust Bank. Wayne belonged to numerous Dealer Advisory Boards related to his businesses.
Wayne enjoyed antique cars and spending time at his lake house in Whitewater, Wis.
Surviving are his wife, Diana Hove, of Kankakee; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Brad and Jane Hove, of Bourbonnais, Brian and Mary Hove, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Bruce and Amy Hove, of Limestone; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Linda and Rick Ravens, of Limestone, and Michelle Hove and Jim Feldman, of Chicago; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Randy) Fortin, Jamie (Paul) Zens, Chase Hove, Connor Hove, Aubrey (Tyler) Ricketts, Lilly Hove, Ryan (Tara) Hove, Drew (Desiree) Hove, Amanda (Nolan) Norwood, Clayton Hove and Carlee Hove; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Paul and Bruce; and one sister, Robyn.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, also at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Kankakee Community College Foundation or Riverside Medical Center Foundation.
