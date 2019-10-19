Wavel Thomas, 92, of Watseka, passed away Oct. 13, 2019.
She was born Oct. 22, 1926, in Bloomington, Ind., the daughter of Coral Mabbitt and Lillian (Lantz) Mabbitt.
Wavel married Melvin Thomas, in Sheldon, on July 24, 1947.
Mrs. Thomas was an LPN for Home Health Care. Wavel also worked at TRW and General Foods.
She was a Scout for the Brownies and a booster member for the band. Wavel enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Surviving are her children, Janet (Elbert) Tomai, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Diana (John) Ross, of Bradley, Stephen Thomas, of Hurley, N.Y., and Louella (Joe) Handy, of Watseka; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; two brothers, James and Benny; two sisters, Wilma and Gwendavere; daughter, Julia Marie; one daughter-in-law, Myrna; one grandson, Elliott; and one great-grandson, Boston.
Private services were held.
Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice.
