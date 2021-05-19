REDDICK — Wauneta M. Zeller, 94, of Reddick, passed away May 8, 2021, at Heritage Manor in Dwight.
She was born May 30, 1926, in Reddick, the daughter of Edward and Teresa (McGinnis) Meisenbach. She married Theodore Zeller on May 10, 1946, in Cabery. He preceded her in death Oct. 29, 2001.
Wauneta was a farmer. She loved farming and working side by side with her husband. Family was very important to her. Wauneta volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital for 10 years and was a wonderful caregiver. She loved to shop, dine at a fine restaurant and enjoy an occasional cocktail.
Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Sharon Zeller, of Reddick, Diane and Robert Dornbierer, of Dwight, and Marilyn and Robert Currie, of Midland, Mich.; nine grandchildren, Michele (Blake) Gadbois, Matt (Martha) Currie, Brad (Sheridan) Currie, Adam (Julie) Oelschlager, Austin Oelschlager, Jaron (Tori) Scheid, Ryan Anderson and Grant Anderson; and one nephew, Dr. Joe (Kathy) Meisenbach.
In addition to her husband, Theodore Zeller, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Catherine Zeller; daughter, Debbie Anderson; grandson, Ben Currie; her parents; and brother, Edward (Mary) Meisenbach.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.