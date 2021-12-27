BUCKLEY — Warren Philip Winder, 90, of Buckley, passed away at 9:43 p.m. Friday (Dec. 24, 2021) at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, until the noon funeral services at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 209 W, Jones St., Milford, with the Rev. Doug Minton officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in St. John’s Cemetery, Buckley, with military honors by the Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley. Memorials may be made to Buckley American Legion Byron A. Hickerson Post 432 or Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford.
