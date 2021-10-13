BOURBONNAIS — Wanda Edith “Edie” Adams passed away Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021) at her home in Bourbonnais.
She was born Dec. 22, 1932, the 11th child of Anna Katherine Cummins Polk and Lloyd Lemuel Polk, in Allendale.
Edie married Robert W. Adams on Dec. 15, 1951. They had one daughter, Pamela Jean, born Jan. 11, 1955. She passed away in 1985 from a car accident.
Robert was in the U.S. Navy when he and Edie met in church. They only had eyes for each other.
After Robert was discharged, he and Edie moved to the Kankakee area. Edie worked at an answering service, taking calls for doctors. She also worked as a pharmacist’s assistant at Jaffe Drug Store. Edie attended beauty school, where she eventually taught before opening her own shop in her home.
Edie was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Pamela Jean Hasenjaeger; siblings, Perry Polk, Geraldine Taylor, Bernadine Cooper, Wilma Vowels, Charlotte Stout, twins Herbert and Howard Polk, Betty Ditzler, Patty Zilliox and Jack Polk. There was also an infant sister, Avis.
Surviving are her husband, Robert, of Bourbonnais; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.