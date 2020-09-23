Wanda Crider

GILMAN — Wanda Louise Crider, 87, of Gilman, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at Carle Medical Center in Urbana.
She was born Oct. 16, 1932, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Claude and Lorene (Phelps) Hayes. Her parents preceded her in death. Wanda married Leroy E. Crider on April 12, 1951, in Mount Vernon. He preceded her in death June 21, 2007.
Surviving are her daughter, Wanda Lee (David) Thompson, of Gilman; six grandchildren, Carrie Joslin, of Bourbonnais, Michael Joslin, of Limestone, Michelle (Paul) Rainwater, of Mount Vernon, Clifford “C.J.” (Michelle) Sands II, of Bourbonnais, Thomas “Tommy” Sands, of Gilman, and Kevin Phillips; 11 great-grandchildren, Randy, Kirsten “Kiki,” Derek, Caleb, Austin, Faith, Sophia, Chloe, T.J., Nolan and Gavin; two great-great-grandchildren, Penny Sue and Randy Lee; brother, Wendell Hayes, of Spencer, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Hayes.
Wanda worked as a certified public underwriter for Aetna Insurance Company and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed painting, Karaoke, and traveling all over with her companion, Betty Albright. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them. She is dearly loved and will be missed by her many family members and friends.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, until the noon funeral service at Southside Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. The Rev. Calvin Trotter will officiate. Interment will follow in Bethel Memorial Cemetery in Mount Vernon.
Please remember to observe social distancing at this time. The facility is limited to 50 people in the building at a time. Following the CDC and NFDA regulations, everyone must wear a mask. Masks will be made available upon request.
Memorials may be made to Soutside Baptist Church, Mount Vernon.
Funeral arrangements are by Hughey Funeral Home, 1314 Main St., Mount Vernon IL 62864, phone (618) 242-3348.
