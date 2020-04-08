CHEBANSE — Walter Thomas Hissong, 6 months, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Walter was born Sept. 23, 2019, in Urbana.
Surviving are his mother, Danielle Studholme, of Chebanse; his father, Aaron Hissong, of Chebanse; one sister, Bonnie Devous, of Gilman; maternal grandmother, Teresa Gray, of Chebanse; maternal grandfather, David (Toni) Studholme, of Braidwood; paternal great-grandmother, Cheryl Hyde, of Texas; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Eddena Hissong and Shan Hyde.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, in memory of Walter Hissong or Carle Auxiliary House in Urbana.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!