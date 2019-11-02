Walter Edwin Running, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, in Kankakee, as a result of natural causes.
He was born April 1, 1943, in Duluth, Minn., the son of Ed and Rose Running. Walter married Joyce Thorson on March 4, 1976.
Walter was a truck driver and teamster 705 member, with Rudolph Express. His CB user name was Running Bear, and his wife’s was White Dove. Walter’s hobbies also included working with and operating remote control airplanes.
He served our country with the U.S. Army in the Korean War.
Surviving are sons, Edward Running, of Kankakee, and Wayne Stone, of Addison; sisters, Betty (John) Porter, of Mountain Grove, Mo., and Linda (Kenny) Smith, of Brookport; grandchildren, Kyla Running, of Kankakee, Kaden Running, of Kankakee, and Misty and Nash, both of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Joyce Running, formerly of Kankakee; son-in-law, Jeff Stone, formerly of Kankakee; and brothers-in-law, Dave and Gerald Thorson, both formerly of Kankakee.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!