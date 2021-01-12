BEECHER — Walter J. Piepho, 81, of Beecher, passed away Jan. 5, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 4, 1939, in Chicago Heights, the son of Bernard and Alice (Brockman) Piepho.
Walter was an independent contractor, owner of Modern Gutters Inc. from 1975 to 2018, and was proprietor of Piepho’s Fairway Lanes from 1983 to 2007.
He was a member of St Luke’s United Church of Christ in Beecher and Beecher Amvets Post 67.
Surviving are his wife, Janet Piepho; five daughters, Sandra and Scott Tucker, Susan and Michael Slager, Karyn and Mark Stolzenbach, Kathryn and Joseph Lash, and Deborah and Chadwick Meyers; two sisters, Barbara Parmely and Beverly Ambroziak; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a son-in-law, Cal Harris.
Services will be private. Family requests no flowers or donations at this time.
Funeral arrangements are by Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, Beecher.
