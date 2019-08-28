Walter T. “Wally” Moritz, 79, of Cullom, passed away Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at 6:52 p.m. at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Cullom.
Funeral arrangements are by Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.
Wally was born May 9, 1940, in rural Benson, the son of George H. and Bernadine (Waldschmidt) Moritz. He married Bernice L. Donley on Jan. 1, 1961. She survives, of Cullom.
Also surviving are his children, Phillip W. (Kristi) Moritz, of Buckingham, Anthony E. (Jodi) Moritz, of Cabery, and Eric J. (Melissa) Moritz, of Appleton, Wis.; brother, Edward (Phyllis) Moritz, of Kempton; sisters, Eilene Young, of Minonk, and Alice (Stan) Ommen, of Bloomington; grandchildren, Brad (Ashley) Moritz, Adam (Jackie) Moritz, Kyle Moritz, Troy Moritz, Jared Moritz, Dayna (Shawn) Kinkade, Sarah Moritz and Cole Moritz; great-grandchildren, Madison Moritz, Callie Moritz and Myla Moritz; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Harold Moritz, Eugene Moritz and Francis Moritz; sister, Elizabeth Harms; and one infant grandson, Jordan Moritz.
Wally was a graduate of Cullom High School class of 1958. He was a lifelong farmer in the Cullom, Kempton and Cabery area.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom. Wally enjoyed antique tractors, hunting, attending his grandchildren’s activities and going to livestock shows. He greatly enjoyed hanging out with his buddies.
Memorials may be made to the Cullom Fire and Rescue, c/o Cullom Fire District, 107 S. Maple St., Cullom, IL 60929.
