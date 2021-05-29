MILFORD — Walter “Jack” Hancock, 91, of Milford, passed away Tuesday (May 25, 2021) at Heritage Woods Assisted Living of Watseka.
He was born March 29, 1930, in Valparaiso, Ind., the son of Wilford and Pearl (Euans) Hancock. Jack married Edna Cade on Oct. 15, 1949, in Milford. She preceded him in death Oct. 23, 1999.
Surviving are five children, Jackie (Dan) Worthey, of Watseka, Warren (Barbara) Hancock, of Stockland, Richard (Teresa) Hancock, of Milford, Debra (Duane) Henrichs, of Pontiac, and Darla (Jay) Carlson, of Milford; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Edna, he was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Erma Cade; one brother, Wilford Hancock; one sister, Helen Redburn; a daughter-in-law, Linda Hancock; one son, Robert Hancock; a grandson, Michael Worthey; and a great-grandson, Ian Little.
Jack was a carpenter and ran his business, Hancock’s Home Repairs, for more than 26 years.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, going to flea markets and antiquing.
Jack was a lifelong member of Milford Christian Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, until the noon memorial service at Milford Christian Church, with the Rev. Brent Zastrow, the Rev. Gary Milton and the Rev. Neil Larimore officiating. Inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
Memorials may be made to the Milford Christian Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.