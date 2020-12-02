KANKAKEE -- Walter R. Hyma, 96, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Walter was awarded a basketball scholarship to Bowling Green State University in Ohio after his graduation from Findlay Ohio Senior High School.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II as a first sergeant in the Battery F 53rd Coast Artillery Regiment in the Philippines. After his discharge, he attended the University of Colorado in Boulder graduating summa cum laude.
After several years working as a civil engineer, he began his life career at the Santa Fe Railroad based in Chicago. In 1970, he was promoted to Bridge Engineer System and retired from that position in 1982. He was an officer in several professional engineering organizations and a pioneer in the use of pre-cast concrete in bridges.
After Walter’s retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively throughout all of the United States. He was a brilliant thinker and his life inspired many.
Walter was a devout Catholic.
Surviving are his children, Kathleen (Michael) Stanfa, of Kankakee, Steven Hyma, of Potter Valley, Calif., Thomas (Melanie Allen) Hyma, of Beaverton, Ore., and Daniel (Karen) Hyma, of New Lenox; seven grandchildren, Anthony (Julia) Stanfa, Marie (David) Stover, Robert (Katie) Hyma, Philip (Becky) Hyma, Rachel (Josh) Maluta, Christopher (Becca) Allen-Hyma, and Alexander (Ashley) Allen-Hyma; five great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Yvonne Hyma, of Sylvania, Ohio; along with godchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Preceding him in death were his beloved wife of 69 years, Marie Hartl Hyma, who passed away Aug. 10, 2016; his parents, Walter Rhyne and Della (Trap) Hyma; older sister, Betty Riess, younger brother, J. Timothy Hyma; two sisters-in-law, Irene Boardman and Helen Martinek; and one brother-in-law, Edward Hartl.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Private interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care (formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley) in Bourbonnais, or the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
