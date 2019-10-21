Walter H. Hurliman, 95, of Cissna Park, passed from this life on Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
He was born in Ash Grove Township, on June 10, 1924, the son of Charles and Sophie (Hoffman) Hurliman. Walter married Marian Bohlmann in 1946. She preceded him in death in 1996. He later married Marian R. Hasz in 1998. She survives.
Also surviving are his four children, Janet (Calvin) Hasselbring, of Cadiz, Ky., Ruth (Marc) Reutter, of Cissna Park, Fred (Bonny) Hurliman, of Onarga, and Leah (Gene) McDowell, of Danville; 11 grandchildren, Corina Tiberi, Candice Lovejoy, Carissa Griffith, Cynthia Zaloudek, Philip Reutter, Eric Reutter, Rachel Helton, Brett Hurliman, Mitchell Hurliman, Jordan Hurliman and David McDowell; 23 great-grandchildren; four stepdaughters, Deanne Olivas, of Gilbert, Ariz., Debbie Dalbey, of Mesa, Ariz., Connie Long, of Nashville, Tenn., and Donna Gubbins, of Momence; eight stepgrandchildren; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.
Mr. Hurliman was preceded in death by his six brothers, Charles, Chris, John, Henry, Louie and Edgar; four sisters, Selena, Pauline, Ruth and Edna; and two infant sons.
Walter was a World War II veteran, serving our country in the U.S. Navy as a radio man aboard the USS Brennan DE-13 in the South Pacific.
He was a lifelong farmer and an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park, where he served as chairman, elder, Sunday school superintendent, and teacher. He was a bank director at Cissna Park State Bank for many years. Mr. Hurliman was a member of the Cissna Park American Legion Post 527.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cissna Park. The Rev. Tim Hahn will officiate. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be provided by the Cissna Park American Legion Post 527.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Elevator Fund.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!