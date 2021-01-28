ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Walter “Duane” Thomas, 82, of Zephyrhills, Fla. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 22, 2021) at his home.
He was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Mackinaw, the son of Walter A. and Sylvia (Hughes) Thomas. Duane married Phyllis “June” Hicks on Oct. 12, 1958, in Peoria. She preceded him in death Dec. 27, 2015. He then married Sondra Blodgett on Nov. 26, 2016.
Duane retired from Heat and Frost Insulators Union Local 17 of Chicago, in 1973. He later owned and operated Kankakee Insulation and General Insulation in Kankakee.
He enjoyed golfing and traveling.
Duane was a member of the National Guard from 1957 through 1963.
Surviving is his wife, Sondra, of Zephyrhills, Fla.; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Barry (Denise) Thomas, of Cedar Lake, Ind., and Steven (Cheri) Thomas, of Kankakee; two stepdaughters, Rhonda Nicholson, of New York, and Heather Kota, of Zephyrhills, Fla.; one stepson, Steve Kota, of Cohocton, N.Y.; one sister and three brothers-in-law, Carolyn (Ron) Craggs, of Kilbourne, David Price, of Murphysboro, Tenn., and Keith Hicks, of Metamora; one brother and one-sister-in-law, Ronald (Jo) Thomas, of Webster, Fla.; five grandchildren, Samantha (Trevor) Fishback, of Lowell, Ind., Leanna (Mike) Trnka, of Cedar Lake, Ind., Morgan Thomas, of Owosso, Mich., and Beau Thomas and Jordon Thomas, both of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Marilyn; and one brother, Larry.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate.
Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com