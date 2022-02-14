WATSEKA — Walmar A. “Wally” Cluver, 93, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Feb. 12, 2022) at his home.
He was born March 19, 1928, in Unionville, Mich., the son of John and Elizabeth (Apman) Cluver. Wally married Martha Littlepage, in Vienna, on Jan. 28, 1946. She survives.
Also surviving are seven children, Marilyn (Mike) Swanson, of Sheldon, Edna (Ron) Osborne, of Watseka, Doris (Charles) Milar, of Watseka, Kenneth Cluver, of Remington, Ind., Paula Horner, of Watseka, Pam (John) DeMarse, of Sheldon, and Janet “Suzy” (Terry) Hutchison, of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren; several stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Alvin Cluver, of Watseka; and half-sister, JoAnna VanHoveln, of Danville.
Preceding him in death were his parents; stepmother, Mabel Cluver; one brother, Gerhart Cluver; half-brother, Lynn Cluver; son-in-law, Kenneth Horner; and two grandchildren, Jessica Breymeyer and Dave Meyer.
Wally was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka and Shewami Country Club for many years.
He worked at Uarco for more than 32 years, retiring in 1990.
Wally was an avid golfer and Cubs fan and enjoyed playing cards, dartball and softball, where he served as manager of Calvary’s softball team.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Calvary Pre-School, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
