MILKS GROVE TOWNSHIP — Wallace Engelbrecht, a retired Milks Grove Township farmer, passed away at 1 a.m. Monday (May 4, 2020).
He was born June 1, 1925, in rural Cissna Park, the son of Oscar and Alvina (ZumMallen) Engelbrecht. Wallace married Marjorie Rusk on Nov. 29, 1953, in Rantoul. She preceded him in death in June of 1990.
Surviving are son, Dean (Del) Engelbrecht, of Bloomington; daughters, Judy Engelbrecht, of Fairbury, and Peggy Lambert, of McGregor, Texas; five grandchildren, Bryan (Mary), of Galesburg, Michael (Laura), of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., John (Laura), of Decatur, Melody (Eric Bauman), of Normal, and Sean Lambert, of Plano, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Dominik and Tess.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Victor; and sister, Mildred Wilken.
Mr. Engelbrecht was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Gilman, attending Sunday school regularly, and had spent his life farming, originally five miles north of Crescent City, then in Milks Grove Township and Kankakee County.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Gilman, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cissna Park, or to the charity of the donor’s wishes.
Private graveside services will be held in Danforth Cemetery in Danforth, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Bryan, Michael, and John Engelbrecht, Sean Lambert and Eric Bauman.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!