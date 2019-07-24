Wade Laroy Noble, 49, of Shawnee, Kan., and formerly of Watseka, passed away April 17, 2019, in Shawnee, Kan.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in Prairie Dell Cemetery and meeting house. Memorials may be made to oathinc.org to support veterans, bestfriends.org to support no-kill animal shelters, or to Prairie Dell Historic Church Reconstruction.
