CRETE — W. Lee Deutsche, 80, of Crete, passed away Saturday (Jan. 22, 2022) after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born in Chicago Heights, on April 1, 1941, the son of LeRoy and Esther (Bartels) Deutsche.
Lee graduated from Crete-Monee High School in 1959 and from Arkansas State University in 1964, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry.
As a high school FFA project, Lee purchased a few Shorthorn heifers. Raising and breeding Registered Shorthorn Cattle became a lifelong passion as a proud member of the American Shorthorn Association. Lee showed his cattle nationally, and in Canada. His reputation for knowledge of registered Shorthorn pedigrees was second to none. He also raised corn, soybeans, wheat and hay, with his father, brother and sons.
The Deutsche Family adopted and promoted land and water conservation practices such as terraces and no-till farming. Lee served on the Will/South Cook Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors. The Deutsche Family represented the region as Conservation Farm Family of the Year in 1982, and traveled to both the state and national conventions. Lee was the Nature Conservancy Citizen of the Year in 2016.
Lee also served his community on the Crete-Monee 201-U Board of Education, the Will County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, the Nature Conservancy Foundation Board, the Forest Preserve District of Will County and the Will County Board.
He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and served on many church boards.
Lee enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities, and was a diehard Cubs fan who celebrated their long-awaited World Series Championship in 2016.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Sharon; infant granddaughter, Marissa Sartori; and stepson, TD Gearhart.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann; children, Monica (Tim) Sartori, Darren, Amy and Kyle (Kelly) Deutsche; stepchildren, Mary Margaret (Rich) Tamez and Elizabeth (Adam) Oestmann; grandchildren, Justin and Paige Sartori, Ben and Jack Deutsche, Marisa (Cody) Hawk, Theresa Tamez and Emma and Anna Oestmann; great-grandchildren, Freya and June Hawk; brother, David (Rita) Deutsche; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s UCC, the Nature Foundation or Will County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarships.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ (UCC), 5323 W. Margaret St., Monee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at St. Paul’s UCC. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s UCC Cemetery, Monee. There will be a luncheon after that at the church.
Masks are expected to be worn at the church.
The service will be livestreamed on facebook.com/stpaulsmonee.
Funeral arrangements are by Crete Funeral Home.
