W. Kenny Harness, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (July 27, 2019) at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest.
He was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Middlesboro, Ky., the son of Millard and Margie Trosper Harness. Kenny married Ramona “Mona” Taylor on Sept. 16, 2002, in Stowe, Vt.
Kenny was a retired employee of A. O. Smith Corporation, where he worked as a certified welder.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam.
Kenny enjoyed gardening, as well as doing construction and remodeling.
Surviving are his wife, Mona Harness, of Kankakee; two daughters, Veronica and Kina; two stepsons, David and Julie Johnson and Brian and Heather Johnson, all of Bourbonnais; one stepdaughter, Kila and Kyle Miner, of Chebanse; two grandchildren, Ryan Coffman and Macie Coffman; nine stepgrandchildren; 13 stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce and Zella; and his two Yorkies, Sassy and Chewey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and five sisters, Christine, Irene, Lorene, Maxine and Florene.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, until 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Humane Foundation.
