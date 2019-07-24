Vodus Eden Sherman, “Baby Girl,” 39, of Nicholasville, Ky., departed this life Friday (July 19, 2019) from her home.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Kingdom Life Center, Kankakee. The Rev. Joe Glass is the eulogist. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Vodus was born March 25, 1980, in Kankakee, the daughter of Alexander and Linda K. Hughes Sherman.
She received her formal education in Kankakee School District 111. She moved to Lexington, Ky., in 2005 and to Nicholasville, Ky., in 2017.
While in Kankakee, she had been employed by Cigna Insurance Company and in Kentucky she was employed as a forklift driver for a distribution warehouse.
Vodus enjoyed baking, couponing, finding sales and discounts and watching horror movies.
Surviving are her son, Anthony (Tori Riggs) Yarborough Jr., of Nicholasville, Ky.; daughter, Aubrey Ceazia Sherman, of Nicholasville, Ky.; her parents, of Kankakee; sisters, Devona Badiru, of Pembroke Township, and Ruthie Allen, of Madison, Wis.; her first grandchild on the way; nephew, DeJuan Sherman, of Lexington, Ky.; several aunts, uncles and cousins and her “bestie,” Angela Solan, of Lexington, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
