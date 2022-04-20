KANKAKEE — Vivian Thomas, 68, of Kankakee, passed away April 8, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, April 22, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard Wills Sr. will officiate and Pastor Carl Randle Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Vivian Thomas was born July 29, 1953, in Ruleville, Miss., the 11th of 12 children born to Manuiel and Alma Carter Caffey. She was baptized at a young age in Renova, Miss., and was currently a member of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Eastridge High School in 1971.
She was united in holy matrimony to Robert Buster Thomas on Sept. 28, 1990, and their union was blessed with two children.
Vivian worked for Dow Chemical for 10 years; for Fiber Drum for 10 years and retired from Baker and Taylor after 12 years of service.
She is remembered as a lady with grace who was very fashionable and jazzy. She was outspoken and lovable with a giving heart; a people person who you could talk to about anything.
Vivian enjoyed decorating, gardening, shopping and cooking big meals.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Lakaime Caffey, of Sun River Terrace; her twin sister, Lillian Caffey, of Kankakee; her brothers, James Caffey and Grover (Joanne) Caffey, all of Cleveland, Miss., and Elmer Caffey, of Bourbonnais; an aunt, Ora Lee McAlpine, of Mobile, Ala.; uncles, Ezel Carter and Losie Carter, both of French Camp, Miss.; in-laws, Cleveland (Eliza) Thomas, Larry Shannon, Irving Taylor, Dyan Shannon, Esther Love and Shirley Shannon, all of Kankakee, Edward (Pamela) Thomas, of Upper Marlboro, Md., David Crisp Sr., of Wausau, Wis., and Roseline Caffey, of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; her son, Demond Marcel Caffey; a brother, Manuiel Caffey Jr.; sisters, Alma Taylor and Thelma Caffey; a grandson, Aireon Marcell Caffey; mother-in-law, Clara Lee (Claudia) Shannon; a brother-in-law, Leroy Thomas; and sisters-in-law, Sadie Caffey, Louise Caffey, Zeola Taylor and Delores Dalton.