KANKAKEE — Vivian I. Slovikoski, 91, of Kankakee, passed away May 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 17, 1929, in Wollaston, Mass., the daughter of Robert W. and Carrie Livingston Gardner.
Vivian married Gerald “Jerry” Slovikoski on April 14, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
She was a homemaker and a seamstress.
Vivian had also worked for General Mills and Alden’s. She retired from working at Culkin’s Marina, where she was a bookkeeper. Vivian was a volunteer for St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee for 22 years. She was also a member of the St. Mary’s Auxiliary.
She enjoyed puzzles and Legos.
Vivian was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry Slovikoski, of Kankakee; two sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Linda Slovikoski, of Lexana, Kan., and Joseph and Gale Slovikoski, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and two sons-in-law, Mary and Craig Kraft, of St. Anne, and Brian Sanor, of Bradley; one sister and brother-in-law, Gayle and Craig Baum, of Alpharetta, Ga.; and six grandchildren, Andrew, Courtney (Robert), Nicholas, Valerie (Jared), Aaron and Brian (Tayler).
Preceding her in death were her parents; infant twin children, Mike and Cindy; and one daughter, Janet Sanor.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s Auxiliary.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
