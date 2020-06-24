KANKAKEE — Vivian I. Slovikoski, 91, of Kankakee, passed away May 3, 2020, at her home.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Auxiliary.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
