KANKAKEE — Vivian U. Lee, 93, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Sept. 5, 2021) at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee.
She was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Hopkins Park, the daughter of Ulysses and Pearle Tetter Skaggs.
Surviving are two sisters, Joan Wells, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Sandra (Theophilus) Sangster, of Aurora, Colo.; one brother, Roy Skaggs, of Momence; goddaughter, Ciara Tetter, of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers; and five sisters.
Vivian retired from working at Shapiro Developmental Center, Kankakee, in the 1990s. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, listening to music and doing crossword puzzles.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence. Graveside services will immediately follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence, with the Rev. Mary Jackson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
