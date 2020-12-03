BOURBONNAIS — Vivian (Butch) DeCarlo, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020).
She was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Manteno, a daughter of Artell and Elnore (Kinstner) Senesac. Vivian married Eugene DeCarlo on Aug. 28, 1964.
Vivian worked at Johnny’s Pancake, Amburg, and General Foods.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and MaryAnne Cooley; daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and John Tubel, Terrie Fritz, and Dawn DeCarlo and Mike VadeBoncoeur; stepdaughters, Karen DeCarlo, Terri DeCarlo and Cheryl Woodridge; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Eileen Senesac, of Florida; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Dwayne Riels, of Manteno; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Denise and Jim Zummallem; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Eugene; and sister, Betty.
Vivian enjoyed bowling and most of all, spending time with family and friends.
A memorial will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
