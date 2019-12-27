GILMAN — Vivian E. Blanchette, 95, of Gilman and formerly of St. Anne, passed away Dec. 22, 2019, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 20, 1924, in St. Anne, the daughter of Beaucie and Isabelle (Regnier) Chenore. Vivian married Ernest Brown on Nov. 22, 1945. He preceded her in death Oct. 9, 1963. She then married Don Blanchette on Nov. 25, 1978. He also preceded her in death.
Vivian was a homemaker. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, cross-stitching, reading and traveling. Vivian was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was a past member of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality.
She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Gilman and former parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Mary Brown, of Niceville, Fla.; two daughters and two sons-in-law, JoLynn and Tom Oliver, of Gilman, and Cathy and Guy Collings, of Bee Branch, Ark.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Guy Collings; and two brothers, Vern Chenore and Mac Chenore.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, until the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. The Rev. Daniel Belanger will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Building Fund.
