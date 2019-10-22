Virginia Sanders, 95, of Donovan, passed away Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019).
She was born May 11, 1924, in Donovan, the daughter of Harry Askew and Martha Albright.
Virginia married Donald Sanders on Dec. 11, 1949, in Donovan.
Mrs. Sanders was a homemaker. She also worked at the Donovan Egg Farm.
Virginia was a member of the Donovan Women’s Legion Auxiliary and the Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, watching TV game shows and sports, especially college basketball.
Surviving are her children, David Sanders, of Donovan, Thomas Sanders (Michael Smith), of Oak Park, and Diane Lindgren (Keith), of Marshall; sister, Mary Arseneau, of Donovan; grandchildren, Eric Lindgren, of Marshall, and Alison Brooks (Chris), of Bloomington; two great-grandchildren, Titus Brooks and Mya Brooks; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; sister, Rosetta Barnett; brother, Wes Askew; and granddaughter, Amy Lynne Lindgren.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Kevin Nourie will officiate.
Burial will follow in Prairie Dell Cemetery at Iroquois.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor’s choice.
