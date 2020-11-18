Virginia Meyer

URBANA — Virginia Fehrm Meyer, 99, of Urbana and formerly of Onarga and Ocean Springs, Miss., passed away Nov. 7, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Urbana.
She was born Sept. 17, 1921, in Chicago, the daughter of Victor and Dorothy (Kuhlberg) Fehrm. Virginia married Robert E. Meyer on July 3, 1942, in Chicago. He preceded her in death April 19, 2009.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Norman Fehrm; and one sister, Esther Smith.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters, Patricia (James) Petillo, of Hendersonville, N.C., Lin Meyer, of Reston, Va,, Karl (Sally) Meyer, of Catawissa, Pa., Jeff (Nancy) Meyer, of Onarga, and Victor (Vikki) Meyer, of Onarga; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Virginia was a member of the Onarga United Methodist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church in Ocean Springs, Miss,, Ocean Springs Symphony Guild, Gulf Hills Garden Club, and Historic Ocean Springs Association (HOSA).
Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
Services will be at a later date, with burial in Onarga Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice or the Onarga United Methodist Church.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!