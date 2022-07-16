KANKAKEE — Virginia L. Regnier, age 87, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully in the arms of her grandson on Thursday (July 14, 2022) at her home.
She was born May 16, 1935, in Beechmont, Ky., the daughter of Paul A. and Geneva (Mefford) Hoover. She married Paul Regnier Jr. on Oct. 26, 1957, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Feb. 16, 2013.
Virginia was a homemaker. She also worked at Bennett in Peotone and was a waitress at her in-laws restaurant. Virginia enjoyed reading, crocheting and bowling. She especially loved spending time with her grandsons.
Virginia is survived by one daughter, Melissa and Russell Simpson, of Momence; two grandchildren, Kollin Simpson and Konnor Simpson and Kayla Handy; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Paul Hoover Jr., Gene and Barbara Hoover, Larry and Alice Hoover, and Jerry Hoover.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18, also at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Lightways Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.