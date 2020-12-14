KANKAKEE -- Virginia Lynn "Ginnie" Morgan, 51, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020) at her home.
She was born June 12, 1969, in DeKalb, the daughter of Gregory and Linda (Evans) Morgan.
Ginnie was a hearing officer for the Secretary of State for 28 years. She was a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee and the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale.
She loved her two cats and two dogs.
Surviving are her parents, Gregory and Linda Morgan, of Kankakee; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Kim and Dr. Kevin Pinski, of Oak Brook, Julie Morgan, of Manteno, and Sandra Morgan, of Kankakee; two nieces, Morgan Pinski and Joleen Beeson; three nephews, Jacob Pinski, River Beeson and Drew Morgan; and one great-nephew, Knox Wilson.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions at this time, a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
